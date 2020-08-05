Jake Paul's home reportedly raided by FBI

Jake Paul’s home has reportedly been searched by the FBI under a sealed federal warrant.

Popular YouTuber Jake Paul’s home in Calabasas was raided by the FBI in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, August 5, according to TMZ who snapped images of the officers outside, but the reasons why are yet to be revealed.

The search is allegedly part of an ongoing investigation, and agents are seeking evidence in an existing case. They do not plan on making any arrests.

Paul is known for his extreme stunts and controversial actions, but more recently he held a huge party at his $10 million Team 10 mansion in spite of social-distancing recommendations.

The party, which was featured in the music video for his latest single "Fresh Outta London" was attended by several famous TikTok and YouTube stars and was condemned by the Mayor of Calabasas.

In June, Paul was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly following his presence at riots in Scottsdale, Arizona, although the YouTuber later denied any involvement in the looting.

The 23-year-old and Team 10 founder has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube, and 13 million Instagram followers.

Dexerto will update this story as it develops.