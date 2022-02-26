Jake Paul could be recruited to MMA fights by Wiz Khalifa

Jake Paul has been flirting with the idea of moving into MMA, and while he might not be involved with the UFC, rapper Wiz Khalifa could be used to get him into the PFL.

Over the last few years, Jake Paul has continued to make waves in the fight game as he’s been lining up and knocking out opponents inside the squared circle of boxing.

While the YouTuber’s focus might currently be on the sweet science, he has been linked with a move into the world of Mixed Martial Arts. He’s been in constant beef with UFC president Dana White, and has regularly called out Irish superstar Conor McGregor for a bout.

Advertisement

Jake has been adamant about racking up a 10-0 boxing record before moving on to something else, but if he decides to make the switch, he is hardly going to be short of offers from MMA organizations.

The latest to throw their hat into the ring is PFL – the Professional Fighters League – which is a relatively new promotion compared to it’s rivals but has big broadcast deals with ESPN in the United States.

One interesting side to the PFL is their investors, in which they can count rapper Wiz Khalifa. The ‘Black and Yellow’ artist joined PFL as an adviser in 2021, and could be used to entice Jake to their ranks.

Advertisement

“Jake is a brilliant marketer and he’s done a lot for combat sports overall, and I think I’ll just let Wiz Khalifa handle all matters for that,” PFL founder Donn Davis told Insider on the possibility of Jake joining up with them.

While it’s unknown if he’s already put on a full-court press with recruiting just yet, Wiz has been complimentary of Jake before.

The rapper said it’d be “tight” if Jake stepped into PFL, and called him a “cool guy” in an interview with TMZ. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.