UFC legend Michael Bisping eager for Jake Paul fight: “Sign me up!”

UFC legend Michael Bisping is down to fight Jake Paul if offered, but the Brit does have some medical hurdles to overcome which could impact things.

Since Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch at the end of 2021, plenty of questions have been asked about who the YouTuber-turned-boxer will square off against next.

A few fighters have thrown their hats into the ring – including former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and current Cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis – while Tommy Fury is still eager to settle his score with Jake.

The YouTuber has stated that he is open to fighting a “real boxer,” after taking down MMA stars like Woodley and Ben Askren. However, UFC icon Michael Bisping would also be open to taking on the social media star, if he can overcome some medical hurdles.

The former UFC Middleweight champion, who has reportedly been in negotiations with Jake for a fight previously, has a long-standing eye injury that could prevent him from being in action again.

However, during his February 20th YouTube stream, ‘The Count’ seemed eager to make it happen if the YouTuber comes back to the table. “I don’t really think I want to fight again. I would do one of these boxing events,” Bisping said, stating his body “wouldn’t get through” an MMA fight.

“I would do a boxing fight. And, Jake Paul made an offer a while ago. If he did it again and he wanted to do it on some kind of Indian tribal ground where there’s no athletic commission, sign me up. If he wanted to do it in Saudi Arabia where there’s no athletic commission, sign me up. If you want to do it anywhere where they’ll let me fight without checking my eyeballs, sign me up!”

While Bisping’s wife was quick to dismiss the chances of it happening, the former UFC champ reiterated that it could happen, it would just take having the right venue.

As noted, Jake has stated his desire to silence the critics and fight a “real boxer” once he returns to the ring later this year. But, a fight with Bisping would draw significant attention, so it is one to consider.