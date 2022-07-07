Jake Paul confirms Hasim Rahman Jr as Tommy Fury boxing replacement

Dylan Horetski . 15 hours ago

Jake Paul has confirmed that Hasim Rahman Jr will replace Tommy Fury as his opponent in an upcoming boxing match this August.

Earlier in 2022, Jake Paul revealed that he is stepping back into the boxing ring on August 6. Just a few weeks later, it became apparent that he was set to attempt to fight Tommy Fury once again.

However, the fight became shrouded in major doubt after Tommy Fury was refused entry into the US when attempting to arrive for the upcoming fight’s press conference.

Just days after rumors began making their way around the internet, Jake Paul has finally confirmed that his opponent will be Hasim Rahman Jr — officially replacing Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr

Jake Paul posted on Twitter confirming the upcoming fight with an official poster.

He said: “Bigger. Stronger. More experienced. KO power. But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.

“August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother f*cker. Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1 pm ET.”

This announcement comes just a day after Tommy Fury posted an Instagram story mentioning that he doesn’t believe his fight against Jake Paul is off for good.

He said: “I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, anywhere.”

So, while the August 6 bout is officially off — we have a feeling there might be more updates coming from the Fury and Paul camps sooner than later.