Tommy Fury camp reveals Jake Paul fight talks ahead of August 12 return

Tommy Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has revealed that the Brit is in talks over a few possible opponents and a fight with Jake Paul remains a “realistic” idea after some initial discussions.

When Jake Paul last stepped into the boxing ring, he was supposed to be taking on long-time rival Tommy Fury. However, that fight didn’t happen as Tommy picked up a couple of injuries late into his training camp.

The YouTuber-turned-boxed ultimately took on Tyron Woodley in place of Fury, and after dispatching of the former UFC Champion for a second time, revealed that he wasn’t in any rush to rearrange the bout with the reality TV star.

Advertisement

Since then, there has been plenty of talk from both sides about the other, and with Jake yet to announce an opponent for his August return to the ring, there have been some that have urged him to fight Tommy this summer.

While Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva has seemingly become the frontrunner for that fight, Tommy’s interest hasn’t gone away, and the two have apparently had some talks about it.

Read More: Conor McGregor rules out fighting Jake Paul in August despite promise to box again

Speaking to IFL TV, Tommy’s promoter Frank Warren confirmed that the Brit will have a fight announced “soon” as he’s eager to fight again.”He wants to get out there he wants to be out in the next few months, so we will work something out,” Warren said.

Advertisement

“I’d still like to do the fight with Jake, I’d still like to get that on. It is still realistic from our end, but it’s up to them at their end, but who knows? We’re not sitting around waiting for it to happen. There were a few things initially but we’ll see what happens.”

Timestamp of 16:08

As noted, Jake has previously said that he was looking beyond rearranging the fight with Tommy and urged the Brit to pick up some wins before they’d do something again.

It remains to be seen as to who he’ll fight come August 12, but something will have to be announced before long. It’s getting to that point where the hype should start building.