Tommy Fury reveals how Jake Paul match could still happen

Alan Bernal . 42 minutes ago

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been called off ever since the latter was denied entry in the United States, but that doesn’t mean that the fighters are giving up on the bout.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been courting combat spots talents to see who he’ll pair up with next after his rematch with Tyron Woodley back in December. His second victory over the former MMA champ got a lot of people interested in the Problem Child as he looks to go 6-0 with his next event.

Though he was lined up to duke it out with the younger Fury brother, those plans have all but been put on hold since the British boxer was refused entry into the country where it was set to take place.

After all the trash talk and rousing from both camps, it doesn’t seem like Fury wants this fight to die in the water and is hopeful that talks will pick up in the future.

Instagram: _jr Jake Paul has agreed to a fight Hasim Rahnam Jr. after Tommy Fury was denied entry into the US.

In the wake of his forced cancellation, Fury has hopes that he and Paul can still schedule something in what he calls a “neutral country.”

“I’m gutted and disappointed in regard to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA,” he began. “I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution.

“I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, anywhere.”

Read more: KSI vows to take on Jake Paul in 2023 to determine who is greatest YouTube boxer

Despite his resolve, it seems like the match will be put on hold for a bit longer than fans might want. Paul has already landed an opponent for his August event.

Tommy Fury Instagram Tommy Fury is still hoping to find a way to make a Jake Paul fight happen.

The YouTuber will face off against 12-1 pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden ahead of any possible reschedule with Fury.

But if the two sides find a common avenue to land a deal, then Fury is looking forward to finally stepping into the squared circle against Paul.