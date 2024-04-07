Ex-Sephora manager reveals how you can get banned from making returns

An ex-Sephora manager has gone viral on TikTok after explaining how the beauty store can ban customers from returning makeup products.

Former Sephora manager and TikToker Jennie Pham (greeneggsandglam) took to her platform to reveal how you could be banned from returning makeup to the beauty store.

“Yes, you can be banned from making returns at Sephora,” Jennie said in her video, which has gone viral with over 2.4 million views. “It’s not as simple as the ratio of purchases to returns. That really doesn’t matter. What matters is the dollar amount of what you’re returning.

“If you return more than $2,500 of product in the last calendar year, you will get banned,” she explained. According to Jennie, once that threshold is surpassed and a customer attempts to return another product, the store’s system will reject the return.

Article continues after ad

The customer will then receive a ticket instructing them to contact customer service for further information. “When you call that number, they’ll be like, ‘Girl, you’re done,’” Jennie said.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, there is a simple workaround. The TikToker suggested creating another Sephora account using a different email address and phone number to continue purchasing and returning products.

“Just be careful with how much you’re returning, cause getting banned is a little embarrassing,” she concluded in her clip. Many TikTok users in the comments were relieved about the $2,500 limit.

“This is comforting bc I’ve haven’t even spent that amount there in my entire life,” one person wrote. “2500 is not a lot considering every item is at least $100,” another added.

Article continues after ad

Others were surprised that makeup products could be returned at all. “Returning used personal items is insane. In Europe, they’d just laugh at you,” one user said.

“I’m British and honestly it blows my mind that you can return makeup. As soon as we open it we can’t return it unless it’s faulty,” another shared.