Jackson Mahomes arrested on charges of sexual battery

TikToker Jackson Mahomes, brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on charges of sexual battery after allegedly forcing himself on a restaurant owner.

On March 5, 2023, Jackson Mahomes became under investigation for allegedly forcibly kissing a restaurant owner in Kansas City.

The 40-year-old woman claimed that Mahomes grabbed her “with enough force that it left a faint bruise,” and provided police with footage of the incident. The TikTok star also allegedly shoved a 19-year-old waiter at the restaurant.

On May 3, 2023, KCTV revealed that Jackson has been arrested due to the incident and booked with a $100,000 bond.

Jackson Mahomes arrested and charges of sexual battery

According to the report, Jackson has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and a fourth count of battery.

Overland Park police confirmed that the charges stem from the incident at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge and that the arraignment hearing has been set for Friday, May 5, 2023.

Jackson Mahomes is still in custody at the time of writing.

KCTV also shared a statement from Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer that was provided back in March when the investigation began.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read.

“Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”