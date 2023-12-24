Korean TikTok star Won Joeng arrested on sexual assault charges – report

A Korean TikTok star and YouTuber, Seo Won Joeng, also known as ox_zung or Mama Boy, is facing sexual assault charges, according to reports in Korea.

SBS in Korea reports that a TikTok star in his 20s had been arrested for the sexual assault of an intoxicated woman, with another man also allegedly involved in the incident.

As well as being a popular influencer online, Joeng has also appeared in Korean-language TV shows.

It is alleged that the incident took place in July, and his arrest is the reason behind his sudden absence from social media since then. His last upload was on July 22, 2023.

Joeng, who goes by Ox Zung on his social accounts, and is often called ‘Mama Boy’ for his repeated use of the word mama in his videos, has over 10 million YouTube subscribers, and 55 million followers on TikTok. He is the 17th most-followed TikToker in the world.

YouTube: ox_zung Won Joeng went by ox_zung on TikTok and YouTube.

TikTok Mama Boy reportedly arrested and charged

Joeng and another man now stand accused of intoxicating a woman to the point of unconsciousness, before transporting her to a friend’s home, “where they sexually assaulted her until she regained consciousness.”

On December 12, police questioned two men, arresting and charging them with rape. Korean police have not officially named either of the men, but news outlets report he is currently in custody.

A news report tried to obscure Joeng’s appearance by using a blurred image, but fans were quick to confirm it was him.

Police in Seoul have now sent the case to prosecution, with Joeng reportedly facing up to seven years if found guilty of sexual assault. A charge of illegal filming was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Management for Won Joeng did not respond to a request for comment.