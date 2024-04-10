NFL legend arrested after reportedly pulling gun on Starbucks customer

Terrell Suggs, a former NFL superstar, reportedly pulled a gun at Starbucks after an incident with a patron in the drive-thru.

NFL fans will remember Terrell Suggs as a hard-hitting linebacker who spent most of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Suggs retired from the league in 2019.

He won two Super Bowls, earned seven Pro Bowl nods, and brought home one Defensive Player of the Year award.

But according to a police report obtained by TMZ, authorities recently arrested Suggs on charges stemming from a road rage incident at an Arizona Starbucks.

Suggs allegedly struck another vehicle while in the drive-thru, which caused an argument between himself and that car’s owners.

Witnesses claim the former NFL standout drew a gun and threatened to kill the other driver after the two engaged in a heated verbal exchange.

Suggs pushed back against the notion that he was the aggressor, telling TMZ “When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety.

“Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger. I [feared] I would be followed home. And I [feared] for the safety of my family nearby at my residence.”

According to the report, Suggs faces charges of disorderly conduct involving a weapon and one count of threatening or intimidating. The judge released the 41-year-old from custody after a hearing later that day.

There was no mention if the other man involved would receive any charges for his part in the confrontation.