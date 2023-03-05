TikTok star Jackson Mahomes accused of sexual & physical assault

Viral TikToker Jackson Mahomes is under investigation after a woman accused him of forcibly kissing her.

Amassing over 1.1M followers on TikTok to date, Jackson Mahomes is the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes – the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback.

Jackson has faced controversy in the past, most notably when the TikToker apologized after receiving backlash for filming a video dancing on top of the memorial logo for Sean Taylor — an NFL player who passed away in 2007.

Now, Jackson is under police investigation after a woman alleged the TikTok star sexually and physically assaulted her.

TikToker Jackson Mahomes accused of assault

According to reports by the Kansas City Star, police are investigating claims made by the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge owner — who accused Jackson of both sexual and physical assault.

40-year-old Aspen Vaughn claimed the two were in her basement office on February 25 when Mahomes allegedly grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her twice.

The restaurant owner told the Kansas City Star that he grabbed her “with enough force that it left a faint bruise,” and has provided police with security footage of the alleged assault.

Furthermore, Jackson is also accused of shoving a 19-year-old waiter at the restaurant.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department stated they’re “aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf,” also adding that “the department is still investigating.”

Mahomes’ attorney Brandan Davies has since denied the allegations, stating: “Jackson has done nothing wrong,” and their own investigation “has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims.”