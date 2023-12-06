Viral TikTok groom from $56 million wedding arrested for shooting at police

A groom who went viral on TikTok last year for holding “the wedding of the century” was arrested on suspicion of opening fire on a police officer.

Texan Jacob LaGrone, who went viral in 2022 for his enormous wedding that featured several days of events and cost over $50 million, was arrested for “aggravated assault on a public servant.”

The wedding took TikTok by storm when bride Madelaine Brockway posted highlights of the five-day celebration on the site, which included live performances by Maroon 5 and a $56 million price tag at the Amangiri resort in the Utah desert. Each night of the event had a different theme, such as “Pretty in Pink” and “Golden Hour”.

“Wedding of the century” groom arrested on assault charges

But it looks like the couple’s fortune has taken a turn for the worse after LaGrone was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against police after he allegedly fired a gun at them in March earlier this year.

Three officers from Westworth Village and Westover Hills said they were responding to “multiple disturbance calls” on 14th March when they allegedly “were fired upon” by LaGrone.

According to court documents and reporting by NBC News, LaGrone was offered a plea deal of 25 years in prison after appearing in court on the 30th November.

His newly-wedded wife has since stopped posting on social media, and took down several videos that related to the wedding.

