Azzyland accuses SSSniperWolf of physically assaulting her: ‘She lunged at me’

Azzyland claims that SSSniperWolf physically assaulted her at a Fortnite event, saying the YouTuber was forcibly pulled off of her while screaming obscenities.

The drama around reaction YouTuber SSSniperWolf continues as fellow content creator Azzyland claims she was physically assaulted by the infamous reaction YouTuber back in 2018.

In 2023, Azzyland accused SSSniperWolf of copying her content and even harassing her, saying she “stole her life.”

Months later, Azzyland has come forward with another accusation toward SSSniperWolf, claiming the YouTuber attempted to assault her at the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am five years ago.

On April 3, 2024, YouTuber Nerd City uploaded an interview with Azzyland, where she claimed that SSSniperWolf ‘lunged’ at her after getting eliminated early in the Fortnite competition.

Article continues after ad

“She’s just looking at me, she’s silent,” Azzyland described the incident. “She’s angry, and then she lunges at me. I don’t remember exact details, because it was f*cking terrifying.”

Article continues after ad

Azzyland claimed that bystanders had to get between the two women and “pull” SSSniperWolf off of her.

“She screamed at me,” she continued. “A bunch of words I can’t actually say on YouTube. But the one sentence I can say is, she goes, ‘You fake your gameplay!’ and then charges toward me swinging.”

Azzy claimed that there were six witnesses to the assault. NerdCity followed up with the witnesses who confirmed Azzy’s story but asked not to be named in his video.

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 6 minutes)

Thus far, SSSniperWolf has not responded to Azzyland’s latest accusation… but she did hit back at Azzyland’s initial claims last year, arguing that Azzy had been the one copying her — not the other way around.

It looks like things are far from resolved between these two content creators as netizens await SSSniperWolf’s reaction to Azzy’s claims about the alleged assault.