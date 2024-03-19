Kick streamer Jack Doherty puts $10K bounty on thief who stole his Lamborghini keys

Controversial Kick star Jack Doherty is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help him find the person who stole the keys to his Lamborghini Huracán.

Jack Doherty’s Lambos are some of his most prized possessions. It’s not unusual to see the influencer speeding in them on his way to parties on stream. Unfortunately for Jack, his cars ended up catching the attention of some nefarious characters.

On March 18, Doherty caught two men trying to break into both of his Lambos, with one of the suspects nabbing the keys to his Huracán before fleeing when they couldn’t figure out how to open the gate.

Despite calling the cops and showing them footage, it doesn’t seem like the would-be car thief has been caught, forcing the streamer to take matters into his own hands.

After ordering a new key system so the thief couldn’t come back and take the car, Doherty announced that he’s put a $10K bounty on the suspect.

“Giving $10K to whoever can help me find this person!” Doherty announced on X.

At the time of posting, the bounty hasn’t been claimed, but some users have voiced an unwillingness to help, arguing that the offered amount was far too low.

A 2024 Lamborghini Huracán is no cheap vehicle, starting at $250,000 and going up to as much as $350,000 – something users took note of.

“Respectfully, 10k for 250k car?” one potential bounty hunter asked.

So far, Doherty has yet to provide any updates. But with his new key system installed, he won’t have to worry about a thief playing a real-life game of Grand Theft Auto with his luxury car.