Jack Doherty swatted after police get report claiming he stabbed brother in eye

Police showed up to YouTube star Jack Doherty’s home, claiming they’d received reports that he’d stabbed his brother in the eye.

Jack Doherty is a notable influencer with a strong presence on YouTube, where he boasts over 13 million subscribers.

Doherty’s content is generally over-the-top, showing himself giving away expensive luxury gifts to friends and family and orchestrating wild pranks in public.

The YouTuber has come under fire as of late due to his behavior, with many critics pointing to videos he uploaded confronting strangers in a mall — but had his security separate anyone who acted like they were going to throw a punch at him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram: jackdoherty

As a divisive internet figure, Doherty has been a victim of swatting in the past. In early 2024, he was swatted yet again as police showed up to his home under the premise that he’d harmed someone.

Jack Doherty swatted as police receive report claiming he stabbed brother

Doherty posted a video of the incident to Twitter/X on January 2, showing himself speaking with the officers who’d responded to the situation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“What’d they call for?” Doherty asked the officers.

“They said you stabbed your brother in the eye,” one of them replied, with another adding, “and the neck.”

Article continues after ad

Officers asked to see everyone currently in Doherty’s home to assess their physical condition and make sure the residents were healthy and well, but eventually left the premises after apparently concluding that no one had been stabbed.

Article continues after ad

Doherty didn’t seem to be too fazed by the situation… but this isn’t the first time he’s had a run in with police, by far.

In September 2023, cops were called to his home after Doherty was slapped in the back of the head by fellow creator Izi Prime in a seemingly unprovoked attack. No charges were pressed and police ended up leaving the house after de-escalating the situation.