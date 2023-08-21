Fake IShowSpeed TikTok account is getting crazy viewership with old livestreams

A TikTok account impersonating YouTuber IShowSpeed is going viral, amassing a ton of viewers by restreaming old content.

IShowSpeed has skyrocketed to the top of streamer stardom with over 20 million followers across a variety of platforms and that has resulted in some fakes popping up.

Like with many influencers, users tend to take advantage of their image by creating accounts reposting old content, but one has taken things to the next level judging by the incredible viewership.

On August 19, an IShowSpeed fan account reported that on TikTok, an impersonater was generating over 18,000 concurrent viewers by rebroadcasting old VODs.

Fake IShowSpeed TikTok account gets over 18K concurrent viewers

The VOD in question showed Speed playing Roblox and while 18K is a fraction of what the streamer normally has on YouTube, the fact an impersonator can pick up such a huge vieweship definitely raises some eyebrows.

Fans of Speed were mixed by the restream with some saying these broadcasts are actually good, because they help grow his brand. Others even respected the impersonator.

“Respect the hustle bro he might be making bag,” one commented.

At the time of writing, there are at least two IShowSpeed restreams on TikTok, both generating over 2,000 viewers. It’s clear that many users are taking advantage of Speed’s growing popularity. So far, Speed hasn’t responded to the fake accounts or if he’ll be taking action.

The streamer took another step towards becoming a household name last week when he made international headlines by accidentally flashing viewers during a live broadcast.

