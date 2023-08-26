IShowSpeed furious after confronting racist fan on FaceTime

YouTube star IShowSpeed was left enraged after confronting a racist fan on the phone during a recent live stream.

Boasting close to 20 million subscribers, IShowSpeed is one of the biggest streamers on the web, completely dominating livestream viewership on YouTube.

From accidentally flashing his fans while playing Five Nights at Freddy’s, to collaborating with some of the world’s biggest football stars, there’s absolutely no telling what to expect when tuning into his broadcasts on any given day.

The 18-year-old’s accidental wardrobe malfunction has been the talk in his community as of late, with even his dad jumping in on the jokes. However, a recent YouTube stream took a different turn, leaving Speed infuriated with his fans.

IShowSpeed furious with racist viewer

In his August 25 livestream, the YouTube star started off by giving his fans a chance to call him and be featured on the broadcast. With hundreds of viewers calling and texting him at once, Speed decided to phone one fan poking fun, which ended in disaster.

“I show meat,” the fan answered Speed’s call, before repeatedly calling the YouTube star racial slurs. “You f*cking n**ger, you monkey n**ger,” they kept repeating.

Speed pleaded with the fan to stop. However, they refused and continued to call the 18-year-old a “slave” and a “monkey.”

(Timestamp at 36:38)

“You’re a slave, you’re a slave, you’re a slave. You’re a slave, shut the fk up, you’re a f*king slave bro,” the fan said. “Don’t ever try, you’re a monkey slave, bro. I hate f*king slaves, bro. I hate monkeys, I hate them, I hate them.”

Pleading again and again for the fan to stop, Speed ultimately ended the call, where it’s fair to say he was left enraged. After a few moments to compose himself, he hit out “This sh*t pisses me off. Y’all embarassing.”