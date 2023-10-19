Is Nate Diaz set to rematch Jake Paul? MMA legend teases round two

MMA icon Nate Diaz has teased a possible Jake Paul rematch with a seemingly fake fight poster, but is it actually going ahead? Here’s what we know for certain.

After years of trading blows online, the younger Paul and Diaz brothers finally settled their beef in the ring earlier this year on August 6. The Problem Child ultimately had his hand raised after a relatively uneventful affair and ever since, both have taken a back seat.

The Prime Card has been the latest influencer boxing attraction, with older brother Logan Paul embarrassing Dillon Danis while KSI fell short in a controversial decision loss to Tommy Fury. But now, it appears the focus is shifting back once again.

Just two days after his brother’s fight, Jake Paul went to social media to announce his next fight date is locked in. With a mysterious clash now booked for December 15, 2023, Paul’s opponent has been kept under wraps. But could a Nate Diaz rematch be in the cards? The former UFC star certainly hopes so.

Nate Diaz teases boxing rematch with Jake Paul

A seemingly fake fight announcement poster began circulating on October 18 after Diaz himself shared the image. Paul vs Diaz 2 was highlighted for the December 15 date, with both Paul’s MVP brand and Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. attached to the promotion.

“Rematch [with] this scared bitch,” Diaz wrote in his post.

For now, however, Diaz is the only one to share this particular poster. So is it actually going ahead? Is Paul’s next fight an instant rematch with someone he just handily beat? Well, details are murky at best for the time being.

Paul is yet to address this campaign on social media from Diaz, meaning it’s quite unlikely to happen. Traditionally, with big fight announcements, both parties share the news right away to make it all official. Here, that hasn’t exactly been the case.

Upon announcing the date for his next boxing match, Paul then shared he’ll reveal his next opponent on Friday, October 27, as part of the Serrano vs Ramos event. Thus, if Diaz really is in line for a rematch, he’s jumped the gun with an announcement.

Therefore, at the time of writing, there’s no telling who Paul’s next opponent is for certain, though it appears Diaz is simply looking to grab his attention, rather than formally announcing a rematch.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed with any further developments over the coming days as the pair will inevitably trade blows on Twitter once again in due time.