Is Disney replacing Mickey Mouse? TikTok hoax has users baffled

Some TikTokers have been baffled by viral claims that Disney is replacing Mickey Mouse as its mascot, but it’s not true. Here’s what you need to know.

When it comes to recognizable brand logos and mascots, there’s none more recognizable than Disney and the Mickey Mouse ears. The two are inseparable, to the point where some fans have even just the company as ‘The Mouse.’

Sure, Disney might also have the princess castle as another logo, but it’s all about Mickey. You can’t go to a Disney theme park and not be bombarded by Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the mouse gang.

However, there have been claims on TikTok that this could be set to change and fans have been up in arms. Though, the outrage is all for nought.

Is Mickey Mouse being replaced by Figment?

The claims have come from the Mouse Trap News TikTok account, after they posted a video on February 9 claiming that Mickey was going to be replaced as the company’s mascot.

In his place, the TikToker claimed that Figment the dragon – who has been a staple within Epcot – would be the new mascot because the trademark on Mickey is running out. This, as the video showed, would see Mickey statues be taken down and replaced with Figment versions.

However, if you read the bio of the TikTok account, you’ll see it’s just a hoax. “Real Disney news that is 100% fake,” it says, but that hasn’t stopped fans freaking out.

“Who the hell is Figment,” quizzed one baffled fan. “Figment of my imagination maybe, there’s no way this is real,” quipped another. “You’re joking? they could’ve gone with Oswald,” added another.

So, if you’re worried about Mickey suddenly disappearing from all things Disney, don’t be alarmed. It’s just a run-of-the-mill TikTok hoax.