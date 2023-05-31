Ironmouse teases “very interesting era” of VShojo is coming

Popular Vtuber Ironmouse has teased that a “very interesting era,” of VShojo is on the way following the agency’s loss of multiple talents.

VShojo underwent a difficult period through the end of April and the beginning of May that saw three of its talents leave after not renewing their contracts.

The exit of Silvervale, Veibae. and later Nyanners left the agency with just eight talents. That’s the fewest members that VShojo has had since Vei first joined on April 9, 2021.

The loss of some of its talents has led members of the Vtuber community to question VShojo’s future, but now Ironmouse has spoken out and insisted exciting times lie ahead.

Ironmouse is optimistic about VShojo’s future

Ironmouse has responded on stream to the ongoing community discussion regarding the future of VShojo. The agency’s star talent insisted that things are going great and that a “very interesting era,” lies ahead.

Ironmouse said: “I wish I could share all the things that we’re doing but unfortunately I can’t, but I promise you it’s a bunch of really fun stuff.”

She continued: “I got a lot of fun stuff on the horizon for myself, a lot of fun stuff for the girls, and for VShojo. It’s going to be quite the time. A very interesting era of VShojo is about to begin.”

Ironmouse would go on to be critical of those in the VTuber community stirring up rumors on YouTube claiming that they “don’t know sh*t,” about VShojo’s affairs.

VShojo has already begun making moves to strengthen its lineup. On May 13, the Vtuber talent agency unveiled Henya the Genius as its latest addition.

Henya debuted under the Japanese branch of VShojo alongside Amemiya Nazuna and Kson, both of which joined on July 16, 2022. However, Henya is bilingual with her content being aimed at both a Japanese and international audience.