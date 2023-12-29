VShojo part ways with Amemiya Nazuna after VTuber agrees mutual termination

Amemiya Nazuna has left VShojo after both parties agreed to mutual termination just a year and a half after the VTuber first joined.

VShojo’s Japanese branch was created in July 2022 when both Kson and Amemiya Nazuna first joined the agency. This idea was an immediate success with both talents bringing in impressive viewership on Twitch.

Following this success story and the departure of several established talents, VShojo did not waste time expanding its ranks. An additional five VTubers have joined the agency including K9KUro since July 2022 bringing its headcount up to twelve.

However, that number is now set to drop again with Nazuna leaving the company after both parties agreed on a mutual exit.

Amemiya Nazuna leaves VShojo after parties agree mutual exit

VShojo announced that Amemiya Nazuna would be leaving VShojo in a tweet posted on December 28, 2023. The tweet confirmed: “…we are mutually concluding our contractual arrangement with Amamiya Nazuna on December 31, 2023.”

Clarifying what this means for Nazuna, VShojo elaborated “Amemiya Nazuna will maintain ownership of her intellectual properties and assets as she continues her creative endeavors,” before thanking her fans for supporting her during her stay.

Nazuna herself responded the following morning: “Thank you for always supporting me, and I apologize for surprising you. After many discussions with everyone at vshojo, I have decided to graduate. Thank you very much to all the viewers and staff for your help It was fun! See you soon.”

The reaction to both posts has been positive albeit emotional. Many of her fans harbor mixed feelings with them being upset that she is leaving VShojo but remaining optimistic about what the future holds.

Truth be told, for many this announcement was expected with Nazuna having already dialed back her VShojo activities in August. Even so, the timing has caught some fans off guard with them not anticipating this outcome.