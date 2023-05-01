VShojo members react to Nyanners surprise exit from Vtuber agency

VShojo members have been reacting to Nyanners’ surprise exit from the Vtuber agency, offering their support and wishing her the best.

On April 26, it was announced that Silvervale and Veibae had left VShojo with both talents deciding against renewing their contract.

Veibae followed up on her exit insisting that it was a strictly financial decision. Meanwhile, Silvervale’s comments focused instead on her strained relationship with Ironmouse.

Another exit was confirmed on May 1, with VShojo’s Nyanners also choosing to not renew her contract. This shock exit has prompted VShojo members to chime in.

Fellow members react to Nyanners leaving VShojo

Following Nyanners’ decision to leave VShojo several other members of the agency took the opportunity to offer their support.

Fan favorite Ironmouse wished Nyanners the best moving forward: “Love love love my sister Nyan and I wish her nothing but the best on her new journey!”

As for Haruka Karibu, she praised the catgirl Vtuber: “I love you so much Nyanchi, and I know you’re gonna do amazing things. This is a new chapter in your life, and I’ll be cheering for you no matter what. You’re gonna kick ass Nyanchi! You got this queen! We gotta play games soon!”

Zentraya was equally positive about Nyanners’ decision: “Nyan you’re gonna do awesome stuff, you’ve always been able to do amazing content and I am always cracking up at each video, especially the screaming, and I can’t wait to see what you do next! Keep pushing forward!”

Nyanners exit from VShojo leaves the agency with just eight members. There are six members in VShojo’s English branch and two in its Japanese branch.

Neither Vshojo nor its representatives have commented on the departure of its talents. Also, the Vtuber agency hasn’t yet announced any plans to recruit new members following the exits.