Ironmouse hits back at Twitch subathon critics claiming her content is “boring”

VShojo star Ironmouse has been entertaining fans for almost a month straight with her subathon. However, that hasn’t stopped Twitch critics claiming her content is “boring.” The VTuber did say she’s not everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ but wants fans to realize why he started streaming in the first place.

Ironmouse’s Twitch subathon continues to break Twitch records. The VTuber star ⁠— now the third-most subbed to channel in the platform’s history ⁠— has been live for 29 days straight as part of the trend of marathon streams.

Her rise to prominence has opened viewers’ eyes to the power of VTubers and the growth of the community. However, it’s also drawn criticism from pundits who believe she’s not an entertaining streamer, or that her streams lack planned content.

The VShojo member couldn’t care less though. She has admitted her shortfalls but wants those same critics to see the reason why she got into streaming.

“I know there were complaints. I saw some complaints about my subathon, complaints about my content, and stuff like that. I’ve never really been the type of person to plan shit out a lot, that’s never been me,” she explained.

“To me, streaming is an escape. I just really wanted to have an environment where we could all just feel like we’re hanging out and having fun together, so I’m sorry if I’m not this super-produced, super-entertaining, incredible streamer.”

“I know some people have been making comments about that saying ‘she’s not entertaining’, and you know, it’s fine. You can have your opinion, but I’m not streaming for that. I’m streaming because I want to hang out with people, I want to have a good time and laugh. I want to make memories with people.”

The subathon has taught Ironmouse a few things about streaming though. Smashing through those records like the Koolaid man, she doesn’t plan on stopping after the timer hits zero.

Instead, she’s going to take some of the advice on board ⁠⁠— without losing sight on her own unique personality.

“I’m slowly learning how to plan because I feel like it’s safe to plan now. I always felt like anything would go wrong at any moment because of my health, but lately I feel more secure making plans. Sometimes I keep them pretty vague, but I feel like finally I can stick to things and do incredible things,” she added.

“I never expected to hit any of the milestones that I hit. I’m shocked at 1 million [followers], at the other stuff too. To make it to number three [all-time subs] is insane to me. I am honored to be there.”

Day 28 going on 29 a lot of things have happened that I never thought could ever be possible. Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with me so far. — 💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 (@ironmouse) March 4, 2022

Ironmouse now has a new goal in mind to reach a month in her subathon ⁠— the same duration Ludwig reached before he pulled the plug on the original one. However, after that, she’ll be taking a much-deserved break from Twitch to soak in all the memories.

“I don’t really have anything planned. I just really don’t know what I’m going to do except express my extreme gratitude and tell people how appreciative I am,” she said.

“The fact anybody wants to spend any time with me at all is surprising to me. I don’t feel like a pretty interesting person, I feel like I’m relatively boring, and there’s a lot more people who are way more entertaining with me.

“I’ll never forget this month for the rest of my life. I’ll take these memories to my grave.”