VTuber Ironmouse loses it after becoming most-subbed Twitch streamer

On February 16, VShojo’s Ironmouse became the most subscribed female streamer on all of Twitch, beating out Kim ‘kkatamina’ Mi-young’s record of 73,623 active subs. Now, she’s smashed even more records, and became the most subscribed on the entire platform.

Ironmouse has become a household name for VTuber fans as her energetic personality has catapulted her to the very top of Twitch.

Her subathon, which has been ongoing since February 5, led her to beat out Kkatamina’s record for most subscribers for a female Twitch streamer ever.

Now, 16 days deep into the subathon, she’s broken another unbelievable record on the platform, which left her completely stunned.

Ironmouse becomes most subbed Twitch streamer

On February 19, Ironmouse eclipsed fellow Twitch streamer Casimito for the most amount of active subscribers on Twitch.

The VShojo streamer now has over 93,000 subs according to stat tracking site TwitchTracker.

The moment she became the most subscribed streamer on the platform, her chat exploded with messages which sent her into a frenzy, “What the f**k?! Ahh!”

After calming down, she shared gratitude to her viewership for sticking with her throughout the subathon and helping her to become the record holder.

“Thank you all so much for being here. I feel like I keep repeating myself, but I honestly don’t know what to say. I’m shocked, humbled, and honored. Thank you for all the love and support,” she said.

She fought through tears and continued, “It warms my heart, and it’s so nice you guys take time out of your day to spend time with me.”

She also echoed similar sentiments on Twitter. “I can’t believe what’s happening my hands are shaking. thank you guys so much I love you all,” she posted.

i cant believe whats happening my hands are shaking. thank you guys so much i love you all — 💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 (@ironmouse) February 20, 2022

Even after breaking the record, she’s carried on her subathon, which is still ongoing at the time of writing.