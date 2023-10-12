Interview: Twitch outlines plans to continue making a “safe space” for all streamers

Twitch APAC Content Director Lewis Mitchell spoke with Dexerto about what the company is currently doing along with its future plans to ensure the streaming platform promotes inclusivity and diversity.

For Twitch, encouraging diversity and inclusivity on the platform is a mission that the company seems dedicated to. During an exclusive interview at PAX Australia, Dexerto sat down with APAC Content Director Lewis Mitchell to chat about all things on that end.

While Twitch allows anyone to jump online and let viewers watch along, this openness does, unfortunately, pave the way for some inappropriate behavior.

Many big-name female content creators especially, the likes of Kyedae, Pokimane, and many others, have been vocal about the sexism and misogyny they have encountered during their time on Twitch. Whether it be comments from chat or even their fellow streamers, female representation on Twitch and streaming as a whole still has a way to go.

Twitter: Pokimane Pokimane is outspoken about the sexism she has faced on Twitch and when streaming

Almost all of the most-watched streamers on Twitch are male-identifying, many of whom are also caucasian and identify as heterosexual. While this demographic is being represented at large on Twitch, the rest of the gaming community is still trying to find its footing in the streaming world.

After all, we live in a world where anyone and everyone can play and enjoy video games. It is no longer a male-dominated hobby but instead, one that is consumed by all. Therefore, what is being done by Twitch to ensure that LGBTQ+ streamers, content creators who are people of color, and other minorities, all feel safe and supported when turning Twitch on and going live?

Twitch’s mission to promote “diverse creators” on the platform

When broached about inclusivity, Mitchell first began by talking through the programs in place at Twitch today to help encourage diverse creators to jump on and get streaming.

“We’ve expanded on the programs we run to really promote diverse creators. We have spent a lot of time and put some really good tools out that are helping make sure it is a safe space. It’s really important that everything we do comes along with that safe space.”

In regards to diverse creators, the concept of them having a safe space is a conversation that is constantly on their minds. During the interview, Mitchell expanded further on how they’re ensuring all content creators are looked after and feel comfortable and supported by Twitch.

“We released an update where if you ban a viewer, they can no longer watch the stream. That was a massive cry from minority groups, something we’d heard from coming to these conventions.”

The power of moderators and how they help keep Twitch chat in check

Mitchell then added, “User Voice is a system we use, anyone can go on. We’re really active in that, the product team mostly uses that. One of those requests was banned by viewers.

“We’ve really done a lot to update moderation tools. The cross-pollination moderation tools that have come out, where a moderator, they ban somebody and can put a note into why that person was banned.”

Twitch Twitch has implemented many tools to help protect its creators.

Why is this sense of safety so important for Twitch you ask? In the eyes of those who work there, the most important cogs in the machine are the content creators and moderators who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that the platform remains an inclusive space for everyone.

“Everyone says creators are the heart and soul of Twitch, I’d put moderators as the soul. It doesn’t work without them.”

Moderation is one of the most important tools Twitch has to help rid the platform of negativity and create a safe space for content creators. And while useful, the fact that this is such a core aspect of streaming culture does also indicate the way in which sexism, homophobia, and racism are in a way expected in the streaming world.

The quest for inclusivity on Twitch is always a work in progress

And while there are systems in place and programs to help diversify the type of content and streamers on Twitch, Mitchell acknowledged that there is still more to be done. Twitch is always looking to make further progress to help ensure inclusivity is always woven into the foundations of the platform.

“We’re constantly talking internally and looking at policies, updating them based on situations that are happening. It’s absolutely paramount to what we do, making sure creators have that safe space to be as creative as they want to be.”

Twitch Twitch is slowly building a great array of diverse content creators

With a clear vision for what they hope to achieve in regards to greater inclusivity and diversity on Twitch, the streaming platform and the content creators we see rise in popularity will hopefully reflect the work that Twitch is putting in to ensure that anyone and everyone can stream on the site.

However, the battle between maintaining profits and championing new talent is one that Twitch still needs to find a happy medium between just like all streaming platforms.

After all, it’s safe to say Twitch has had a rocky relationship with its creators of late. One of the biggest stories of the year has been the back and forth on the share of revenue streamers bring in from their sub count.

But knowing these conversations are happening and that Twitch is working towards building up inclusivity and supporting diverse talent should certainly be music to the ears of many active users, both streamers and viewers alike.

