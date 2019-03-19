Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger down - Users around the world report widespread outage - Dexerto

Popular social media service Instagram is down, with hundreds of users across the world reporting widespread outage.

Instagram started experiencing issues at approximately 10:00 AM on March 19, according to data taken from Down Detector. Since then, thousands of users have been unable to access the popular photo sharing app.

This isn’t the only service experiencing problems, either; popular platforms WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are also experiencing issues, with users unable to use the apps.

While it seems that some users in the United States can access Instagram, thus far, still others cannot login or access the site, at all.

When will Instagram be back up?

Instagram has yet to respond to the issue via any official social media channels just yet, leaving users in the dark as to what exactly is going on across the platform. WhatsApp and Facebook similarly have not spoken out.

There’s currently no word on when the app will be back up and running normally, but we’ll keep you updated.

This article is currently being updated with more information.