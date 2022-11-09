iiTzTimmy signs with 100 Thieves as Higround’s first-ever creator

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy has signed with 100 Thieves to become the first content creator to work directly alongside Higround, 100T’s gaming hardware brand.

With over 2.5 million followers on his Twitch channel, iiTzTimmy has built one of the biggest channels on the platform.

Notorious for his marathon live streams, Timmy regularly plays alongside influencers like Post Malone, CouRageJD, Nadeshot, and more.

On November 9, 2022, Timmy signed with 100 Thieves to become the first-ever content creator for the org’s gaming hardware brand, Higround.

iiTzTimmy signs to 100 Thieves as Higround creator

Timmy’s keen fashion and design sense are among the major reasons he has been chosen to work alongside Higround.

It allows him to join the hardware scene and will have a hand in product creation within the company to help push the limits with keycap designs.

“Working with a peripheral company has always been a goal of mine since I started gaming. To create something unique under my thought process or design is a dream on its own,” Timmy said.

“I love the 100 Thieves brand and the art style of Higround boards. Being a part of both brands now means I get to show my community what high-tier gaming products should look and feel like.”

Just over the last few months, Higround has released several lines of high-quality keyboards sporting some of the most iconic designs available.

Higround’s Sonic the Hedgehog capsule drop offered several retro Sega-inspired designs for fans, while their always-available Basecamp series provides a more mild design for fans.

We’ll have to wait to see what Timmy helps the company come up with in the future, but we’ll be sure to update you when he does.