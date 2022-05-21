iDubbbz reveals Valkyrae wants to fight in next Creator Clash boxing event

iDubbbz’s ‘Creator Clash’ event made a huge impact on the influencer boxing space… and there’s a major female streamer who wants a piece of the action next time.

YouTube star Ian ‘iDubbbz’ Washburn’s boxing challenge toward fellow influencer ‘RiceGum’ took a turn that no one anticipated.

Rather than facing off against the Clout House YouTuber, iDubbbz ended up orchestrating one of the biggest influencer boxing events of all time: Creator Clash.

Creator Clash boasted a stacked card of unconventional influencers who put it all on the line in the name of charity. The response from fans was nothing short of ecstatic. The entire Yuengling Arena sold out, and the event tallied over 100,000 pay-per-view streams.

Advertisement

Almost instantly, a slew of top influencers sounded off on Twitter, saying that they also wanted a piece of the proverbial boxing pie. It looks like Creator Clash was quite an inspiration for quite a few social media stars… including YouTube streamer ‘Valkyrae.’

We got the chance to sit down with iDubbbz to discuss his thoughts on Creator Clash, as well as the event making history by hosting the first-ever women’s influencer boxing match between Twitch streamer ‘JustaMinx’ and TikToker ‘Yodeling Haley.’

According to iDubbbz, a slew of female influencers have reached out for a chance at getting on the next Creator Clash card — a trend he credits to his wife, Anisa, who played a big part in organizing the combat sports showdown.

Advertisement

“That was definitely spearheaded by Anisa,” iDubbbz said. “She initially wanted to fight, and we needed to keep a female fight on the card. I’m super glad we did it because a lot of women have shown an interest in wanting to box now — a lot of female influencers. I think that’s great for women, I think it’s great for the space. Hopefully, we see more influencer cards packed full of women.”

A TKO victory for @JustaMinx what a win for the Twitch streamer#creatorclash pic.twitter.com/OMpw02Oboq — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 14, 2022

While iDubbbz couldn’t name everyone shooting their shot for a chance in the ring, he did say that YouTuber Valkyrae is one of the big names who showed some significant interest in participating in another Creator Clash.

Advertisement

Read More: Graham Stephan reveals boxing injuries after boxing match against Michael Reeves

“I’m not sure what her decision is, but Valkyrae has shown some interest,” he revealed. “There’s also some female animators, as well. I don’t know any of their specific channel names right now. There’s quite a few, almost too many to name right now. In general, there’s equal interest from female and male influencers to be in any new boxing events.”

This news follows a similar statement Valkyrae made a day prior to our interview, where she claimed she’d already been approached to participate in several upcoming influencer boxing events.

While it’s currently unclear what the future of the next Creator Clash will be, one thing is for certain: It has inspired a slew of creators to practice the ‘sweet science’ for themselves and is encouraging more women to step into the ring in a welcome and exciting move for influencer boxing.