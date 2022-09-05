Hudson Mohawke’s song ‘Cbat’ tops Spotify charts after going viral on TikTok

Hudson Mohawke’s song ‘Cbat’ has made its way to the top of Spotify trending after a story from Reddit featuring the song went viral on TikTok.

A wide variety of sound clips have gone viral on TikTok over the years, all with unique reasonings behind their resurgence.

Most songs recently have gone viral thanks to new trends using the clip, with Pierce the Veil’s ‘King For a Day’ being among the most recent.

Hudson Mohawke’s song ‘Cbat’ is the latest song to make its way to the top of Spotify charts thanks to a story from Reddit going viral on TikTok.

Hudson Mohawke’s song tops Spotify charts thanks to TikTok

At the beginning of September, a TikTok account by the name of ‘redditrave’ shared a story posted on Reddit’s “Today I F**ked up” subreddit. The post was written by a guy named Tyler, who had recently found out his girlfriend didn’t like one of the songs he would play while they spent time together.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

The video shared the song at the end, and the video quickly went viral — amassing almost 30m views in the days since it was uploaded.

The song, Hudson Mohawke’s ‘Cbat,’ has been used in over 73,000 videos since then, with over a thousand videos being uploaded in the time it took to write this article.

On September 4, Hudson revealed on his Twitter page that his song Cbat made its way to the top of Spotify’s trending playlist for both the USA and Global.

Whether it’s just because of the story going viral on TikTok or listeners genuinely wanting to listen to the whole song, Hudson is welcoming his new-found popularity.

