Beatmakers go viral speedrunning Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’ in under 17 seconds

Beatmaker Robtmb has gone viral for speedrunning Soulja Boy’s iconic tune “Crank That” in under 20 seconds.

Speedrunning is a subset of gaming culture in which users play video games at hyperspeed in an effort to smash records. There are even popular events like Awesome Games Done Quick dedicated to the art of speedrunning.

This idea has spilled over into beat-making, as users compete to combine various stock presets to recreate popular songs.

One beatmaker Robtmb on TikTok seems to have beaten the record for speedrunning a popular hip-hop song.

Youtube: Soulja Boy Soulja Boy performs in ‘Pretty Boy Swag’ video

Beatmaker goes viral speedrunning Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’

Robtmb, a popular TikToker, attempted to speedrun Soulja Boy’s 2007 hit “Crank That” and claimed to have beaten the record in FL studio. In the video, the words “first ever sub 17” flash across the screen and overlay the user putting the pieces together for the song.

The video has also gone viral on TikTok. When the beat immediately kicks in, and the screen reads 16.36 seconds, Robtmb puts on a shocked face.

Many users took to the comments section to express their awe.

“Fl studio final boss,” said one user.

“This is… insane,” echoed another.

“Lord have mercy,” wrote a third, while another called it “revolutionary.”

A user named Black complimented Robtmb on an “amazing run,” adding, “Technique is insane. Maybe we can shave off a few seconds.

However, some users were not so thrilled about the achievement.

“Producers will spend days crafting a beat just to have some dude on tt recreate it in seconds,” wrote a user.

“Imagine coming home from a 9 – 5 wanting to play a casual game but sweats like this ruined FL Studio,” lamented someone else.

“People jus speedrunning anything nowadays,” added a third.

On his TikTok page, Robtmb has speedrun several other popular songs, including “Magnolia” by Playboi Carti. He’s also crafted his own stylized beats by riffing off popular artists like Travis Scott and 21 Savage.

