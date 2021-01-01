How to watch the Ratatouille TikTok musical: schedule, price, cast & more

Perhaps one of the most underrated Disney Pixar films out there, Ratatouille is getting its own musical experience, bringing Broadway to TikTok in a world’s first livestream.

With the ongoing global health situation still persevering into the new year, many of us have sought new ways to keep ourselves entertained from our own homes, picking up new hobbies and making the most of a low point.

If you’re looking for some New Year’s Day entertainment, though, some of Broadway’s biggest stars have put together a musical version of Ratatouille, sending Remy and his buddies scurrying to the stage, with the entire thing being livestreamed on TikTok.

So, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the show that is being dubbed ‘Ratatousical.’

When is the Ratatouille TikTok musical?

The Ratatousical Musical is kicking off the New Year with a bang, as it takes place on January 1, with the show officially premiering at 7pm ET (4pm PT / 12pm GMT).

The musical features a top cast and tickets can be purchased on a ‘Contribute what you can’ basis — so you could get the Broadway experience in the comfort of your own home for next to nothing!

On that note: prices…

Ratatouille TikTok musical ticket prices

Although the musical is viewable on a ‘Contribute what you can’ basis on TodayTix, you will have to put up some money, and the prices are actually set based on how much you can afford to spend.

Noting that some of the money made will be contributed to The Actor’s Fund, which supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in performing arts and entertainment, here are the available ticket prices:

$5

$15

$20

$35

$50

$100

All prices will also allow you to watch the show back for up to 72 hours after it premieres, and buying a ticket will provide you with the link to get in and watch the show, though you can see the build up and everything going on around it on the official Ratatousical TikTok page.

Who is in the cast of Ratatousical?

The Ratatousical actually features a pretty impressive line-up of people, especially considering it was conceived just a few short months ago off the back of some popular TikTok videos.

Here are some of the biggest names taking part:

Tituss Burgess as Remy

as Remy Adam Lambert as Emile

as Emile Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini

as Alfredo Linguini Ashley Park as Colette Tatou

as Colette Tatou Wayne Brady as Django

as Django Kevin Chamberlain as Auguste Gusteau

as Auguste Gusteau Mary Testa as Skinner

as Skinner Priscilla Lopez as Mabel

as Mabel André De Shields and Owen Tabaka as Anton Ego

It’s also noted in the musical’s official FAQs that they have partnered with many of the original TikTok creators from which the idea was born to make sure they’re properly credited and compensated, though whether they have active roles in the musical itself isn’t clear.

Why is the Ratatouille TikTok musical even happening?

This is probably the biggest question most of you actually have: where has this ‘Ratatousical’ come from?

The simple answer is that one viral TikTok from Emily Jacobsen, singing about Remy, the rat of her dreams, started it all.

Then, that video was discovered by New York City-based composer Daniel Mertzlufft, who came back with his vision for the song on the big stage, ensemble and confetti in abundance.

So, that’s everything you need to know about the Ratatouille TikTok musical. If you want to check it out, make sure you buy your tickets soon, though if you miss the initial show you can still purchase tickets to watch the video on-demand after it airs.

This is incredibly unique both in content and how it’s being given to its audience — live on TikTok — and could springboard a number of other major events taking place on the app.

Who would’ve thought Ratatouille’s Remy would be the savior of Broadway in 2021? Not us.