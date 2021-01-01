Logo
How to watch the Ratatouille TikTok musical: schedule, price, cast & more

Published: 1/Jan/2021 12:16

by Jacob Hale
Ratatousical

Perhaps one of the most underrated Disney Pixar films out there, Ratatouille is getting its own musical experience, bringing Broadway to TikTok in a world’s first livestream.

With the ongoing global health situation still persevering into the new year, many of us have sought new ways to keep ourselves entertained from our own homes, picking up new hobbies and making the most of a low point.

If you’re looking for some New Year’s Day entertainment, though, some of Broadway’s biggest stars have put together a musical version of Ratatouille, sending Remy and his buddies scurrying to the stage, with the entire thing being livestreamed on TikTok.

So, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the show that is being dubbed ‘Ratatousical.’

When is the Ratatouille TikTok musical?

Ratatouille musical poster
Instagram: ratatousical
The Ratatouille Musical definitely offers something unique.

The Ratatousical Musical is kicking off the New Year with a bang, as it takes place on January 1, with the show officially premiering at 7pm ET (4pm PT / 12pm GMT).

The musical features a top cast and tickets can be purchased on a ‘Contribute what you can’ basis — so you could get the Broadway experience in the comfort of your own home for next to nothing!

On that note: prices…

Ratatouille TikTok musical ticket prices

Ratatousical pre show tickets
Insstagram: ratatousical
The pre-show kicks off around 30 minutes before the show premieres.

Although the musical is viewable on a ‘Contribute what you can’ basis on TodayTix, you will have to put up some money, and the prices are actually set based on how much you can afford to spend.

Noting that some of the money made will be contributed to The Actor’s Fund, which supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in performing arts and entertainment, here are the available ticket prices:

  • $5
  • $15
  • $20
  • $35
  • $50
  • $100

All prices will also allow you to watch the show back for up to 72 hours after it premieres, and buying a ticket will provide you with the link to get in and watch the show, though you can see the build up and everything going on around it on the official Ratatousical TikTok page.

Who is in the cast of Ratatousical?

ratatouille musical cast
Instagram: Ratatousical
The Ratatousical cast.

The Ratatousical actually features a pretty impressive line-up of people, especially considering it was conceived just a few short months ago off the back of some popular TikTok videos.

Here are some of the biggest names taking part:

  • Tituss Burgess as Remy
  • Adam Lambert as Emile
  • Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini
  • Ashley Park as Colette Tatou
  • Wayne Brady as Django
  • Kevin Chamberlain as Auguste Gusteau
  • Mary Testa as Skinner
  • Priscilla Lopez as Mabel
  • André De Shields and Owen Tabaka as Anton Ego

It’s also noted in the musical’s official FAQs that they have partnered with many of the original TikTok creators from which the idea was born to make sure they’re properly credited and compensated, though whether they have active roles in the musical itself isn’t clear.

Why is the Ratatouille TikTok musical even happening?

This is probably the biggest question most of you actually have: where has this ‘Ratatousical’ come from?

The simple answer is that one viral TikTok from Emily Jacobsen, singing about Remy, the rat of her dreams, started it all.

@e_jaccs

A love ballad #remy #rat #ratatoille #disney #wdw #disneyworld #ratlove #ratlife #rats #Alphets #StanleyCup #CanYouWorkIt

♬ Ode to Remy – Em Jaccs

Then, that video was discovered by New York City-based composer Daniel Mertzlufft, who came back with his vision for the song on the big stage, ensemble and confetti in abundance.

@danieljmertzlufft

Remy: The Musical OG Song @e_jaccs add. Vocals @cjaskier #remy #ratatouille #musicaltheatre #broadway #singer #musical #disney #fyp #disneymusicals

♬ original sound – danieljmertzlufft

So, that’s everything you need to know about the Ratatouille TikTok musical. If you want to check it out, make sure you buy your tickets soon, though if you miss the initial show you can still purchase tickets to watch the video on-demand after it airs.

This is incredibly unique both in content and how it’s being given to its audience — live on TikTok — and could springboard a number of other major events taking place on the app.

Who would’ve thought Ratatouille’s Remy would be the savior of Broadway in 2021? Not us.

Lil Yachty randomly calls out TikTok star Larray in bizarre beef

Published: 1/Jan/2021 11:55

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Lil Yachty poses in front of a black car, and Larray leans against a desk in a classroom
YouTube/Instagram: Larray/lilyachty

2021 is off to a tumultuous start, with some fresh tea already brewing in the kettle between YouTuber Larray and rapper Lil Yachty on Twitter. 

In a now-deleted tweet, YouTuber Larold ‘Larray’ Ahmed Saddam Aziz Merritt, and rapper Miles Parks McCollum — known professionally as ‘Lil Yachty’ — look to be dealing with some beef.

Where the issues came from is anybody’s business, with the feud seeming to have materialized out of thin air.

Larray deletes Tweet

In the deleted Tweet, American social media star Larray previously stated “you mad I made it on Billboard this year and you didn’t,” prompting rapper Yachty to respond with “Oh, but I definitely did sis, and more than once.”

Lil Yachty responds to Larray rebutting his claims about Billboard
Twitter: lilyachty / larrayxo
Both stars have appeared on Billboard’s charts in 2020.

For context, the TikTok star debuted at 81 on Billboard in 2020 when he released his song ‘Cancelled,’ which dealt with the current wave of social media stars that have received backlash from the internet.

He directly referenced controversies surrounding celebrities such as Jeffree Star, James Charles, Shane Dawson & Tana Mongeau. In comparison, Lil Yachty debuted more than once on Billboard in 2020, with songs such as ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ and ‘T.D’ featuring icons such as Drake, DaBaby & Tyler, The Creator.

Lil Yachty hits back

Another now-deleted Tweet features three selfies of Larray, with a caption stating that he might be leaving his iconic headband behind as we head into the new year.

Usually seen wearing a headband around his forehead, Larray is seen without one in the deleted photos. In a response that’s now also deleted, the rapper rebutted this hairstyle by posting a photo of ramen noodles.

Ramen noodles shared by Lil Yachty in response to Larray tweet
Twitter: lilyachty/larrayxo
The rapper compared the YouTube star’s hair to ramen noodles.

Fans of both sides have been quick to respond to the comments, with a slew of responses appearing beneath the rapper’s tweets.

One shocked Tweeter stated that they were able to see the resemblance, but showed praise for the star’s hairstyle by stating “where is my natural curly hair gang at?”

One fellow commenter stated that they liked the YouTuber star too much retweet the dig, but would be lying if they personally didn’t see the resemblance.

Whether this beef will go anywhere or not is yet to be seen. Dexerto will be watching, and we’ll will be sure to report on any new surfacing drama. For more influencer news, head over to our dedicated hub.