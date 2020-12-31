Logo
How to watch MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind 2020 – date & time

Published: 31/Dec/2020 19:31 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 21:14

by Virginia Glaze
How to watch Mr Beast YouTube Rewind 2020
YouTube: MrBeast

MrBeast YouTube Rewind

With YouTube declining to release an official Rewind to recap 2020, one of the platform’s biggest names has decided to take matters into his own hands — and we’ve got all the information you need to tune in on time.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is arguably one of YouTube’s biggest superstars. Best known for giving out jaw-dropping amounts of cash and orchestrating insane challenges, he’s managed to amass an impressive 49 million subscribers thanks to his tireless efforts.

All those days of saying Logan Paul’s name 100,000 times have paid off, as he’s been able to open up his own delivery restaurant and even buy a private island — and now, he’s creating his own YouTube Rewind production.

When and where to watch MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind

On December 31, the influencer revealed that his take on the platform’s annual tradition would be going live on January 1.

The video will air at 4 PM EST on MrBeast’s own YouTube channel, so keep an eye on it if you’re interested in tuning in!

Possible Dream face reveal?

Fans aren’t just tuning in to see MrBeast’s 2020 recap; wildly popular Minecraft streamer ‘Dream’ is also proving to be a big draw, as he appeared to tease a long-awaited face reveal in a cryptic Twitter video.

It seems that he will be taking part in the production — and his involvement certainly makes sense, considering he gained 14 million subscribers just this year, alone.

What is YouTube Rewind?

Ever since 2010, YouTube has celebrated its best moments with a humorous video that usually features its biggest content creators. While generally well-received, the tradition gained criticism in 2018 after refraining from including some of that year’s big developments and key influencers.

In 2020, YouTube announced that it would not be putting together a Rewind video at all, stating: “2020 has been different. It doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

Despite YouTube’s hesitation on creating a Rewind for 2020, one group of actors and producers created a full-length musical to recap the platform’s year-in-review — although it was met with mixed reviews from fans and creators.

It looks like MrBeast is taking the reins when it comes to this year’s definitive Rewind, and only time will tell if it stays faithful to the actual events on YouTube this year.

Joe Rogan announces the return of his famous ‘Carnivore Diet’ for January 2021

Published: 1/Jan/2021 20:48 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 20:50

by Virginia Glaze
Joe Rogan returns to Carnivore Diet 2021
YouTube: PowerfulJRE / Instagram: @joerogan

Joe Rogan

Famed podcast host Joe Rogan took walk on the wild side last year by starting 2020 on the ‘Carnivore Diet’ — and this year, he’s doing it again, in spite of some of its unexpected side-effects.

The ‘Carnivore Diet’ is basically what it sounds like: For one month, participants completely eschew vegetables, fruit, and grains, consuming only direct animal products like meat, milk and eggs.

Although unusual, the Carnivore Diet became highly popularized by Joe Rogan, who kicked off 2020 with a bang by undergoing the diet for the full month of January.

A year has passed since then, and it looks like he’s undertaking the diet once more, as announced in an Instagram post on January 1, 2021.

Joe Rogan returns to Carnivore Diet 2021
YouTube: PowerfulJRE
On January 1, Joe Rogan revealed a return to his “Carnivore Diet,” after he undertook a similar meal plan last year.

According to Rogan, he lost 12 pounds on the diet in 2020 and hopes to see similar results this year — although he did admit that some of its “side effects” weren’t super fantastic.

“January is ‘world carnivore diet’ month,” he said. “I did it last year, lost 12 pounds, and really felt great (other than having ruthlessly explosive diarrhea for the first couple weeks), so I’m gonna give it a go again this year.”

 

That’s not all; he also admitted that the diet had a “remarkable” effect on his energy levels. However, its important to remember that it’s not all sunshine and roses — last year, Rogan admitted that his bowel movements became seriously upended after beginning his meat-only agenda.

“With regular diarrhea, I would compare it to a fire you see coming a block or two away, and you have the time to make an escape,” he explained. “This carnivore diet is like out of nowhere the fire is coming through the cracks, your doorknob is red hot, and all hope is lost.”

 

He also stated that he began to feel more “aggressive” on the diet, claiming that he had “to workout extra to keep the demons at bay.”

Luckily, Rogan claimed that these were the only downsides of the meal plan, from his experience. Otherwise, he claimed to feel more energized, as well as feeling “healthier,” “happier and well balanced.”

Fans will have to wait and see what 2021 has in store for the podcast prince as he undertakes his meat-only mission once again.