YouTube explains why there won’t be a Rewind this year - Dexerto

YouTube explains why there won’t be a Rewind this year

Published: 12/Nov/2020 19:06

by Virginia Glaze
The YouTube Rewind logo is shown above a photo of the YouTube logo on a smart phone.
YouTube

youtube

From 2010 onward, YouTube has celebrated its most viral moments and top creators with a special showcase at the end of every year — but it doesn’t look like 2020 will be getting a YouTube Rewind this go around.

Ever since 2018, YouTube Rewind has been met with some controversy; what used to be a recognition of the platform’s best videos and up-and-coming content creators became a popularity contest in the eyes of fans, which left out many important moments of the year (such as the Logan Paul vs KSI boxing match, among others).

That year, YouTube Rewind became the most disliked video on the platform, garnering over 10 million dislikes in the first two weeks — and while YouTube drastically changed its formula for 2019, it seems that 2020 won’t be receiving a Rewind, at all.

No YouTube Rewind 2020

In a tweet on November 12, YouTube revealed that 2020 will be the year without a Rewind, claiming that it doesn’t feel appropriate to celebrate their content after such a difficult time for just about everyone around the world.

“2020 has been different,” the platform stated. “It doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

“We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better. Thank you for making a difference.”

Although it’s highly probable that YouTube didn’t feel safe gathering a bunch of influencers together for a project, still others suggest the site could have gone with last year’s video compilation route, completely nixing the need for an on-location shoot, altogether.

Thus far, it seems that YouTube’s announcement has sparked controversy among fans, with many feeling that now is the best time to recognize the site’s positive content and uplift its users.

Despite their wants, it doesn’t look like 2020 is getting the star treatment of other years in the past, leaving many anxious regarding the future of the site’s long-held annual tradition.

YouTuber Mariale accused of stealing video from smaller creator

Published: 12/Nov/2020 18:30

by Alice Hearing
YouTuber Mariale accused of stealing content from HeyParis
YouTube: Mar/ YouTube: HeyParis

YouTuber ‘Mariale’ has been accused of stealing content after telling a dramatic story that was first posted by a smaller YouTuber called ‘HeyParis’ – and the feud just keeps escalating.

Mariale is a huge Venezuelan YouTuber based in Los Angeles with 13.4 million subscribers on her main channel. She is known for her beauty and fashion content, which she publishes in both Spanish and English, and often collaborates with YouTuber SSSniperWolf.

On Wednesday November 11, Mariale posted a ‘Storytime’ to her English-language channel which appeared to copy, word-for-word, another video from back in 2017 which was posted by HeyParis, making it seem as though it happened to her.

The original story by HeyParis recalled a time during which she was an employee at Sephora when her co-worker ruined someone’s wedding makeup. The video used the title, “Sephora employee ruins wedding,” which Mariale also used for her own upload.

Marielle YouTuber
Instagram: higuysimmar
Marielle has more than 13 million subscribers on her Spanish channel.

Paris quickly called Mariale out in a video titled, “YOUTUBER MARIALE STOLE MY ENTIRE STORYTIME WORD FOR WORD”, claiming that she was not given credit anywhere until Twitter users began to notice the story wasn’t hers. Paris said, “She is now monetizing and making revenue off of my story and my experience.”

Mariale initially deleted the video and stated she had done so “since some of you weren’t liking the idea of retelling other stories.” But shortly after, she posted her own full response to Paris, admitting that she had not asked for permission to use the story.

However, she defended herself, saying “the biggest thing that [Paris] says is that I never gave her credit, and that is completely false.”

She went on to explain that she had given her credit in the description box of the video, and felt that her viewers would recognize the story wasn’t hers, because she decided to name herself “London” while telling the story.

And the plot still thickens, as Paris has now uploaded another video calling Marielle a liar: “You need to take accountability and the people around you need to help you realize that lying is not smart when receipts are available. I don’t wanna keep going back and forth… but I will also continue to stand up for myself when people try and lie on my name for something that they know they did.”