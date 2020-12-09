Logo
We’re getting a YouTube Rewind this year – but it’s a musical

Published: 9/Dec/2020 23:47 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 23:48

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube Rewind 2020 the musical teaser
Twitter: Michelle Khare

After YouTube announced that no official Rewind would be happening for 2020, it seems that a few producers and actors have taken matters into their own hands to deliver a Rewind like fans have never seen it before.

Every year, YouTube unveils a recap of its most memorable moments, featuring some of its biggest stars and viral videos for an all-encompassing upload.

However, this annual tradition took a different turn in 2020, with the platform explaining in a Twitter statement that there would be no celebration of its content after such a turbulent year for users all over the world.

“2020 has been different,” their statement read. “It doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

While this prompted some speculation, outrage, and even agreement among YouTubers and casual viewers alike, it seems that a group of individuals aren’t going to let 2020 go as the Year Without a Rewind; instead, they’re making one like we’ve never seen before.

On December 9, HBO host and YouTuber Michelle Khare tweeted out a trailer of YouTube Rewind – the musical, which teased an entire musical production in place of the usual Rewind fare.

Featuring Mr Beast, a song all about the now-defunct Unus Annus, Pokimane, Jenna Marbles quitting YouTube, and even Corpse Husband (complete with his signature, deep voice), it seems that this musical has capitalized on the biggest stars to come out of 2020 — and some of them have already weighed in on the production.

Markiplier — one of the brains behind Unus Annus and a massively popular YouTuber in his own right — appears to be floored by the trailer, while other commenters seem equally jazzed that Corpse Husband (or rather, an actor portraying him) made an appearance.

It’s important to note that all these personalities are being played by actors, and it doesn’t seem that any of the actual creators are involved — but nevertheless, it’s a certainly unexpected development that we can’t wait to see in its full form.

YouTube Rewind the musical will hit the internet on December 10 and can be watched on Khare’s very own YouTube channel.

FaZe Banks throws unexpected 7AM party at the Hollywood Sign

Published: 9/Dec/2020 21:00 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 21:02

by Virginia Glaze
FaZe Banks throws Hollywood Sign party
Instagram: @banks

YouTuber and FaZe Clan co-founder Ricky Banks is turning heads across the net after uploading footage of a totally unexpected party he threw at the Hollywood Sign, bright and early in the morning.

Aside from his exploits in the online entertainment world, Banks is also known for throwing fantastic parties — even to the extent of getting police involved after angry neighbors get tired of the rowdiness.

However, the current global health crisis has put a halt to many gatherings held by influencers, with the likes of TikTok star Bryce Hall and YouTuber Jake Paul sparking international outrage after throwing their own house parties in spite of social distancing ordinances.

That being said, it looks like the situation isn’t putting a damper on Banks’ party plans, as he filled his Instagram stories with videos of an unannounced rager he threw on the morning of December 9 at 7AM.

The party was held at the Hollywood Sign, and featured the DJ-ing skills of Israeli DJ Itay Galo, who pumped out the tunes as the partygoers danced to the beat.

It doesn’t seem like Banks is the only mastermind behind the gathering, though; reports state that entertainment organization ‘The Hosts Group’ organized the party with a number of other influencers, and had a permit to host their shindig at the famous Hollywood Sign.

In spite of concerns regarding social distancing, The Hosts Group also stated that all party-goers were properly tested and had quarantined beforehand, with temperature checks available on-site.

TMZ reported that law enforcement had even been called by concerned parties, but police confirmed that the gathering had been organized for a shoot of some sort — so it wasn’t merely a fun get-together.

Luckily, it looks like Banks threw as safe a party as can be held during these uncertain times, and his footage of the event is certainly something to behold, with the urban California scenery spreading out below him.

Let us know your take on influencer parties and FaZe Bank’s Hollywood Sign rager on Twitter @DexertoTrending!