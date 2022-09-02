How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3: Where to stream, fight date, more

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin are squaring off a third time on September 17th for what should be another epic installment in their trilogy. So, here’s what you need to know.

For years, boxing fans around the world only wanted one superfight to take place: Canelo vs Golovkin. The pair terrorized middleweight and super middleweight divisions, but always managed to avoid each other for one reason or another.

They finally came to blows in their first fight back in 2017, which was scored a contentious draw. The rematch, which followed a year later, was scored a split decision for Canelo, giving him the illusive bragging rights over his longtime rival.

After taking different paths since that fight – with Canelo losing to Dmitry Bivol in a step up to light heavyweight – they will fight once again on September 17th, almost five years to the day since their first fight. Here’s what you need to know.

What time is Canelo vs GGG 3?

That’s right, almost five years on from their first epic encounter, Canelo and GGG will share the ring once again, live in Las Vegas.

As noted the fight will take place on September 17th, with the event starting at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. If you’re outside of the United States, this means you’ll be up bright and early on September 18th to see the action starting at 1 am BST/2 am CEST, and 10 am AEST.

How to stream Canelo vs GGG 3

If you haven’t been lucky enough to grab tickets to be in Las Vegas for the fight itself, don’t worry, DAZN has got you covered when it comes to the streaming side of things.

They’ll be broadcasting the fight in their different territories – including the UK, Ireland, Germany, USA, and beyond. And, of course, you don’t just have to watch it via your computer, as you can get on smart TVs, phones, and other platforms.

Who did Canelo last fight before GGG 3?

As noted, last time out, Canelo took on Dmitry Bivol in a step up to light heavyweight where he was unsuccessful in his bid to add another title to his glittering collection.

If you want to do some pre-fight scouting, you can check out the highlights of the bout below from DAZN’s YouTube.

Who did GGG last fight before Canelo 3?

On the flip side of things, Golovkin was more successful than Canelo in his light fight, as he made the trip to Japan to defend his IBO and IBF middleweight titles against Ryōta Murata. He even picked up the WBA Super Middleweight title on the trip.

Again, if you missed that fight and want to check out how it went down, there are highlights from DAZN.

Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card

Of course, it’s not just Canelo and Golovkin fighting on the September 17th card, there is a pretty stacked undercard too.

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (C, WBC) vs Israel Gonzalez, junior bantamweight

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado, super middleweight

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs Kieron Conway, middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo, middleweight

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza, lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina, junior welterweights

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley, junior bantamweights

All the action, again, will be live on DAZN in the build-up to the main event.