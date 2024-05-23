How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin: Undercard, ringwalk times & more

Gervonta Davis will look to prolong his unbeaten record when he defends his WBA lightweight world title against Frank Martin.

“Tank” is regarded as one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world and he pushed on to a new level with a stoppage win over Ryan Garcia in a mega fight in April 2023.

The 29-year-old, who has already won world titles in three different weight divisions, knows there are some huge fights on the horizon if he can beat Martin, with the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Naoya Inoue and Devin Haney being named as potential future opponents.

But Martin is unbeaten as a professional, too, and Davis cannot afford to underestimate his compatriot as he looks towards bigger goals.

Ahead of Davis vs Martin, Dexerto Sport have rounded up everything you need to know.

When and where is Davis vs Martin?

Davis vs Martin takes place on Saturday, June 15, with the fight taking place at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

How can I watch Davis vs Martin?

Davis vs Martin will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video PPV. A price hasn’t been confirmed yet but you can sign up for Amazon Prime, here.

The fight will also be available to watch on ppv.com. It will be priced at $74.99 in the USA and £58.98 in the UK.

What time are ringwalks for Davis vs Martin?

Ringwalk times have not been confirmed but usually main event fights in Vegas are around 8pm PT, 11pm ET and 4am BST.

Who is on the undercard of Davis vs Martin?

There is a stacked undercard on the Davis vs Martin bill, with another world title fight and two interim world tile fights also on the card.

Davis vs Martin undercard

David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk (WBC interim light-heavyweight world title)

Carlos Adames vs Terrell Gausha (WBC middleweight world title)

Gary Antuane Russell vs Alberto Puello (WBC interim super-lightweight world title)

What is the fight week schedule of Davis vs Martin?

TBC

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.

