How to view your watch history on TikTok

If you want to rewatch a video on TikTok but you forgot to save the clip to your likes, here’s how to access your watch history on the app.

Millions of people across the globe spend up to hours every day scrolling through their For You Page on TikTok, staying up to date with the latest trends and conversations, and posting videos for their friends and followers.

But have you ever been watching a TikTok when the app unexpectedly closes, or the page refreshes for seemingly no reason, meaning you lose that video you planned to save to your likes? It’s a common frustration that countless users experience on a regular basis, but fortunately, there is a possibility that you’ll be able to track down that missing video by accessing your watch history.

At the end of March, it was revealed that TikTok is testing a new feature that will allow those who have it to view the past seven days worth of content they’ve viewed on the app, in a specific tab located in the settings.

You will be able to see your watch history for the last 7 days pic.twitter.com/TtXnjSnb4b — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) March 29, 2022

However, it appears that not many people have access to the new feature currently, and it’s not clear how long it will take for it to roll out to the entire app.

How to see your viewed videos on TikTok

If you don’t have the feature yet, there is fortunately another way that you might be able to find a TikTok you’ve accidentally clicked away from.

Simply follow these instructions:

Open TikTok. Go to the ‘Discover’ page. In the search bar type an asterisk, and press enter. Next to the search bar, tap the filters button. Toggle the switch next to ‘Watched videos’ to ‘On.’ Click ‘Apply.’

The only issue with this method is that the results are likely to appear in a random order, so you may have to scroll for a while to find a video you’ve lost.

Many users are hoping that the watch history test period will be a success, so that people are more easily able to access the content they’ve viewed sometime soon.

