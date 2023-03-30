How to use the ‘Dancers Generator’ filter on TikTok

TikTok users are loving the Dancers Generator filter which can turn anything into multiple dancing figures. Here’s everything to know about how to try the filter out for yourself.

There are many trends that go viral on TikTok on a weekly basis, and a good portion of them are inspired by the many filters that TIkTok continues to add to the app.

The latest filter to take over people’s For You Pages is the Dancers Generator filter.

The filter gives users the template of a person, and anything they put into this outline will be turned into several dancing people.

People have tried the effect on anything from friends and family to random objects — here’s how to try it for yourself.

How to use the Dancers Generator effect on TikTok

If you want to try out the Dancers Generator filter, and it’s available in your location, just follow these steps:

Open TikTok Click on the plus button to open the camera In the bottom left, click ‘Effects’ Tap the magnifying glass and search for ‘Dancers Generator’ Click the effect of the same name to apply it Hold the template in front of an object or person, and tap the screen to turn the template into dancing people

