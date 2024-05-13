Teacher boasts about new job after being fired for texting student 28,000 times

A teacher has mocked the Department of Education after getting a new job despite being fired from her last role for texting a student over 28,000 times.

Dulaina Almonte was fired from her teaching job at Harry S. Truman High School in The Bronx back in 2020. A report from the Special Commissioner of Investigation found the 33-year-old had behaved inappropriately with the students.

It revealed that over the course of 14 months, Almonte had sent 28,075 texts to a 17-year-old girl and 1,900 messages to a boy in twelfth grade, with both students making multiple visits to her home in the Bronx.

TikTok: mijea121 Almonte’s TikTok account can no longer be found following an investigation.

An investigation was first sparked after Almonte was accused of having been involved with a former student, resulting in the New York City Police Department taking a closer look.

Although no arrests were made over the claims, the Special Commissioner of Investigation discovered thousands of late-night and weekend conversations between Almonte and her students.

The report concluded Almonte’s “excessive contact and behavior with the students demonstrates that she has no place in the New York City Schools.”

However, Almonte has denied all allegations made against her and insisted the report’s findings were “completely false.” Despite being fired from Harry S. Truman High School, she has since found work as a teacher again.

“I can’t be guilty if I’m still a teacher,” she told the New York Post. “It’s not a crime, but still got fired, which is honestly why the [Department of Education] can suck a big p****.”

Now teaching Spanish at NYC Charter High School for Engineering and Innovation, Almonte boasted about her freedom and mocked the Department of Education, stating, “Still a teacher! Can’t touch me! Still a teacher working elsewhere. Like, you really can’t f****** touch me.”

Nonetheless, Almonte has all but removed herself from social media since garnering attention online, making her Instagram and TikTok accounts private.