Entertainment

Teacher boasts about new job after being fired for texting student 28,000 times

Meera Jacka
AlmonteFacebook: Dulaina Almonte

A teacher has mocked the Department of Education after getting a new job despite being fired from her last role for texting a student over 28,000 times.

Dulaina Almonte was fired from her teaching job at Harry S. Truman High School in The Bronx back in 2020. A report from the Special Commissioner of Investigation found the 33-year-old had behaved inappropriately with the students.

It revealed that over the course of 14 months, Almonte had sent 28,075 texts to a 17-year-old girl and 1,900 messages to a boy in twelfth grade, with both students making multiple visits to her home in the Bronx.

Almonte on TikTokTikTok: mijea121
Almonte’s TikTok account can no longer be found following an investigation.

An investigation was first sparked after Almonte was accused of having been involved with a former student, resulting in the New York City Police Department taking a closer look.

Although no arrests were made over the claims, the Special Commissioner of Investigation discovered thousands of late-night and weekend conversations between Almonte and her students.

The report concluded Almonte’s “excessive contact and behavior with the students demonstrates that she has no place in the New York City Schools.”

However, Almonte has denied all allegations made against her and insisted the report’s findings were “completely false.” Despite being fired from Harry S. Truman High School, she has since found work as a teacher again.

“I can’t be guilty if I’m still a teacher,” she told the New York Post. “It’s not a crime, but still got fired, which is honestly why the [Department of Education] can suck a big p****.”

Now teaching Spanish at NYC Charter High School for Engineering and Innovation, Almonte boasted about her freedom and mocked the Department of Education, stating, “Still a teacher! Can’t touch me! Still a teacher working elsewhere. Like, you really can’t f****** touch me.”

Nonetheless, Almonte has all but removed herself from social media since garnering attention online, making her Instagram and TikTok accounts private.

About The Author

Meera Jacka

Meera Jacka is a Senior Entertainment and Trending News Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. She completed her undergrad at Curtin University with a double major in professional writing and publishing and creative writing, graduating with Honours in creative writing. A horror fan with a guilty pleasure in reality TV, Meera covers all things entertainment and trending news, with the occasional film and gaming content thrown in the mix. Contact Meera at meera.jacka@dexerto.com

keep reading
Shake Chatterjee
Reality TV
Love Is Blind’s Shake launches new collab & it’s not what you’d expect
Je'Kayla Crawford
Captain Sandy and her longtime girlfriend Leah Shafer.
Reality TV
Below Deck Med star accidentally reveals Captain Sandy & Leah Shafer’s wedding date
Je'Kayla Crawford
Scott Wern on 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiance star says he got banned from dating apps for pretending to be himself
Je'Kayla Crawford
Snapchat logo yellow background
Entertainment
How to remove Team Snapchat
Kawter Abed

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.