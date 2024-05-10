University professor makes failing student dance for 90 minutes to pass final exam

A professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville is going viral after making a failing student dance for an hour and a half to pass the class.

On May 8, TikToker Kenzie Green posted a video from her final exam from a university class and viewers are split down the middle over her professor’s absurd ultimatum with a failing student.

While everyone in the class was writing their final, the prof instead allowed a student to dance to Haddaway’s ‘What is Love’ on repeat for 90 full minutes to get a passing grade.

“I thought it was a joke until 10min in and the music was still blaring,” Green explained in the caption.

Throughout the viral video, Green films the student, who miraculously keeps up the momentum and dances throughout the entire exam as a countdown showing the time remaining on the screen behind her.

Eventually, students began to leave the class having finished writing their exams, including Green, who went back a few minutes later to see if her classmate was able to complete the challenge.

After being saluted the prof with just over a minute left, the dancing student fell to her knees, but it’s unclear if he decided to pass her despite there being time remaining on the clock.

The TikTok has since been viewed over 44 million times and users are mixed by the prof’s antics. While some applauded his ways, even saying more teachers should be like this or agreeing that public humiliation is better than studying, others weren’t as positive.

“That professor should be fired,” one blasted.

“College is so unserious sometimes,” remarked another.

“$25k+ per year for this level of education,” a user added.

This is hardly the first time this professor has gone viral. Earlier in 2024, Green shared footage of her teacher giving students an ultimatum: dance for 15 seconds or write a 15,000 paper.

On a few other occasions, the prof even gave extra credit to students who would leave class to a sad song playing in the background.

Other teachers have tried incorporating modern mediums to their classes to great effect. One high school teacher went viral for playing Assassin’s Creed to teach Greek history.