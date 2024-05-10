EntertainmentTikTok

Husband shocked by wife’s “weird” surprise birthday party at Costco

Molly Byrne
Costco surprise partyTikTok: emmablev

What’s better than being surrounded by your favorite people in one of your all-time favorite places? One lucky man’s wife put together the ultimate surprise for his birthday, and he definitely won’t be forgetting it.

TikToker Emma Blevins gave her husband Clint a heartfelt surprise for his 27th birthday earlier this May. While she arranged for them to run errands at Costco on his special day, Emma had another trick up her sleeve.

Within each aisle of the wholesale store, Clint’s friends and family appeared to surprise him. 

At first, he called it a “coincidence” that everyone close to him was shopping at the same time, but when he saw his memaw, he put the pieces together — his wife had thrown him a surprise birthday party… at Costco.

“One of the weirdest things y’all have done, but it’s certainly something y’all have done,” Clint said as he happily laughed at his wife’s grandiose plans. After all, he does visit the store “more than once a week.”

Emma also made sure her husband, friends, and family all shared cake at the food court. And when they gathered together, they were visited by a clown who did John Cena impressions.

A Costco employee even commented on her TikTok, saying they had a “pleasure” signing Clint happy birthday along with the entire front end of the store.

Though Emma would have liked to take credit for the idea, this wasn’t the first time someone threw their loved one a surprise party at Costco.

Earlier this April, TikToker ‘katscollections’ threw her husband Adam a surprise 40th birthday at the store. As he walked down each aisle, friends greeted him with hugs. 

Viewers of the viral idea have since reacted with their stamps of approval. “I love how everyone did their grocery shopping too, this is soo thoughtful,” wrote one. “This is the correct way to have a birthday party,” said another.

While Costco might be the new hotspot for surprise birthday parties, their ‘secret menu pizza’ could be a great addition to the celebrations. All you have to do is recite a code while ordering, and viola, the $10 pie of your choosing goes in the oven.

But make sure you don’t fill up on all the free samples because Costco customers are going crazy about the pizza, especially the one with their iconic chicken bake toppings.

