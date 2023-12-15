How to get your Snapchat account back after getting suspended

Have you ever tried to log onto Snapchat only to be told your account has been suspended? Don’t worry, here’s everything you need to know in order to get your account back.

Snapchat is used by millions of people around the world every day, who use the platform to communicate with their friends through a range of available features.

In order to keep the app safe, Snapchat has a long list of community guidelines and terms of service that users must follow. These include any explicit activity, bullying, or any violent or dangerous behavior.

Article continues after ad

Snapchat may lock your account if a user violates their guidelines or if they detect suspicious activity such as adding too many friends or using unauthorized third-party apps.

Article continues after ad

FREEPIK

How to get your Snapchat account back after temporary suspension

A temporary ban usually happens if you break one of Snapchat’s rules or get reported for inappropriate behavior. This type of ban will only last a day or two days, but it can be longer if multiple rules have been broken.

When this happens, you will get a message when you try to log in, saying that you have been suspended for a certain amount of time. When this time has passed, you should be able to log on as normal from the app or the website.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to get your Snapchat back after a permanent ban

If you get a message that states that your Snapchat account is permanently banned, it means that Snapchat has decided to delete your account. This could be because the app has detected activities that violate their community guidelines or terms of service.

Article continues after ad

When this happens, the platform will lock your account and may also delete your saved content there. However, you are able to appeal this decision from Snapchat’s website.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat | How to unblock someone on Snapchat