How to get the Mirror Dance effect on TikTok - Dexerto

TikTokers all over the world are going viral using the ‘mirror dance’ effect, which involves an outline of yourself mirroring your every move. Want to try it out for yourself? You’ve come to the right place!

The mirror dance effect is a very recent addition to TikTok, but it has already exploded in popularity. It has already been used in 53.4k videos, and as people get more creative in how they use the filter, it looks like that number is going to continue to grow.

One TikTok user that has went viral as a result of the filter is ‘cjthepinoy’. In his video, which has already amassed 6.1 million views, he tells his viewers to ‘stop scrolling and check out this filter’ before breaking out into a fast-paced dance duet with his outlined double.

While a lot of TikTokers are inspired to dance along with the filter, others are getting a bit more creative and using it as a meme format!

How to get the mirror dance effect on TikTok

While some TikTok effects can only be found on Snapchat or Instagram, the mirror dance effect is quite straightforward because it is one that is already offered within the app. This means that you don’t have to go through any convoluted steps to get the effect imported into your content!

Applying the mirror dance effect to your TikTok is quick and simple – here’s how to do it:

Launch TikTok Make sure you are signed in to your account Click the ‘plus’ sign at the bottom of your screen to start a new video Press the ‘effects’ button on the bottom left-hand side of the screen, which is represented by a ‘winking’ emoji Under the ‘Trending’ column, click the icon showing two figures next to each other – one filled in white, and the other just an outline. The background of this icon should be purple. The effect should now be applied – press the red recording button at the centre-bottom of your screen and enjoy!

There have been a lot of exciting and funny effects for people to explore on TikTok recently. Filters like the ‘face shrinking’ effect and the ‘reverse’ camera effect have went viral not just among top TikTok stars, but across millions of users on the app. The mirror dance effect seems like a fun and creative way to make new content, so be sure to try the effect sooner rather than later!