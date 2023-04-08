Some Snapchat users occasionally report that they are unable to use the app due to the C14A support code error. If you are being affected by this error, here are some methods that might help fix the issue.

Snapchat has millions of daily active users who go on the app each day to communicate with their friends, and use the variety of available features on the platform.

Occasionally, some users are affected by the C14A support code error on Snapchat, meaning they can’t access the app, and this issue can sometimes be widespread.

If you are someone who has received this support code error upon opening the app, here are some ways you may be able to fix it.

How to fix the C14A support code error on Snapchat

In response to users reporting the C14A issue on Twitter in April 2023, Snapchat instructed them to submit a support ticket. To do this, just do as follows:

Go to this page on Snapchat’s website Under ‘Submit a request’ select ‘I can’t access my account’ Then, under ‘Tell us more,’ select ‘I see an error message when I log in’ Next to ‘Still need help?’ click ‘Yes’ and fill out the form

You should also make sure that your app is completely up to date by checking the relevant app store for your device. You can also try restarting your device, or redownloading the app to see if this resolves the problem.

