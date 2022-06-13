How to create your own avatar on TikTok

If you want to switch up your TikTok videos, you are able to create digital animated avatars which you can use in your content — here’s how to create an avatar on the TikTok app.

These days, more people are using TikTok than ever before, with millions of daily users posting and interacting with the huge number of posts on the app.

Creators like Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame have garnered over 100 million followers for their uploads on TikTok, and this has led to thousands of people trying to launch their own accounts on the platform in order to grow a fanbase.

If you’ve ever wanted to film a video of you talking or dancing, but don’t want to have your actual face in the video, TikTok has a feature that allows you to create an animated avatar, which is customizable, and responds to your movements.

How to make a TikTok avatar

If you have the feature available in your country/on your device, you are able to create a TikTok avatar right from within the app.

To do so, simply follow these instructions:

Open TikTok. Press the plus button at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. Click on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left. Tap on the magnifying glass icon, and search, ‘TikTok Avatars.’ Choose from a premade model, or click ‘New’ to customize your own. Tap on a model to open the customization screen, and use the menu to select skin tone, hair style and color, eye color, facial hair, and more. Click ‘Done’ to use your avatar.

TikTok users have been getting creative with their avatars, and are having fun showing them off to their followers.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

