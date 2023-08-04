How much money is Jake Paul making from Nate Diaz fight?

With Jake Paul set to welcome UFC legend Nate Diaz to the boxing ring, just how much money is the social media star set to walk away with when the fight is over? Here’s what we know.

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying the younger Paul brother certainly draws plenty of attention. From his early days in the influencer boxing space to breaking the mold and pushing himself against legitimate combat sports veterans, interest has only grown in his efforts as the stakes have risen.

Following on from his first professional loss earlier this year at the hands of Tommy Fury, Paul is now looking to rebound in a highly anticipated clash with the Stockton Slapper himself, Nate Diaz.

But exactly how much money is Jake Paul set to take home when all is said and done? Here’s what we know about his reported fight earnings from the Nate Diaz bout.

How much is Jake Paul making from Nate Diaz fight? Reported fight purse details

While an exact dollar amount hasn’t been revealed by the local commission, early reports claim Jake Paul is expected to take home a guaranteed $2 million for the Nate Diaz fight.

It’s obviously worth taking this initial figure with a grain of salt, however. Fight purse details are often murky until confirmed by official sources involved with the contest, and this sum also doesn’t factor in any additional revenue from the event.

No doubt Paul will be walking away with plenty of additional income from sponsors, PPV and ticket sales, and various other add-ons too.

If the $2 million figure holds true though, it would mark a slight dip from Paul’s previous fight in which his guaranteed fight purse was $3.2 million in the bout against Tommy Fury. In typical Paul fashion, however, he was soon on social media claiming he made upwards of $30 million for the fight in total.

While reported fight purse earnings are one thing, both Paul and Diaz are certainly walking away from their fight with plenty more cash in hand when all is said and done.

We’ll be sure to update you right here as any further details emerge on their respective earnings throughout fight week.