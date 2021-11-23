Pokimane launches $100k scholarship to help student gamers

Twitch streamer and influencer Imane “Pokimane” Anys is continuing her tradition of helping student gamers with their tuition, this time launching a scholarship worth $100k.

Pokimane declared in 2020 that she would be giving away money to student gamers through scholarships every year “forever,” and she’s kept that promise a year on.

The creator has come together with American Video Game League, producers of collegiate esports events and content, to give out $100k across 10 students. Half of the scholarship is being paid by Pokimane herself, with new partner AVGL matching her $50k.

Aimed specifically at gamers, the initiative aims to strengthen the careers of the recipients. Those interested in receiving the funding have to submit a short video that lays out their “background and goals as a gamer.”

The scholarship is open for applicants until December 31, 2021, and will be available for students who are set to attend college in the Fall of the following year.

“With both of my parents being teachers, I’m especially proud to be launching another scholarship to help students with a gaming passion,” Pokimane said in a release.

“I know firsthand that it’s not easy to balance schoolwork and a gaming career. I hope that this scholarship will alleviate that stress for aspiring gaming content creators and players.”

Pokimane recently pledged to try and help “fix the gaming and esports industry” that she’s helping students work towards entering with these scholarships. She announced the advent of a new company RTS, which serves as a talent management and brand consulting firm, in October.