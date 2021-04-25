How do the ‘Barbie, Bratz, or Fairy’ trend on TikTok - Dexerto

In a new viral TikTok trend, users a figuring out whether they are a Barbie, a Bratz doll, or a fairy by using the shapeshifting filter.

As TikTok continues to snowball in popularity, they are constantly adding new features to the app. This includes a range of filters and effects which often acts as the basis for viral trends.

Recently, the popular shapeshifting filter was finally rolled out to more countries and had people keen to use it to prank their friends, and compare themselves to their lookalikes.

The shapeshifting filter allows users to insert a picture into the background, and on the count of three the effect morphs the person’s face into one of the faces in the picture.

The potential of the filter is practically endless, and people have been coming up with countless different ways to use it. One of the latest trends to go viral is the Barbie, Bratz, or Fairy trend.

Participants use an image of a Barbie, a Bratz doll, and a fairy all together, and allow the filter to choose which one they are. This follows on from a trend that claimed that in every group of three each person gives off either Barbie, Bratz, or Fairy energy, with people sharing images of their friends and manually putting them into those categories.

How to use the Barbie, Bratz, Fairy TikTok picture

While you can get the popular image of the three characters by screenshotting someone’s video at the right time, some users have been helpful enough to upload the original picture they used.

To use the image:

Go to the ‘Discover’ tab and search ‘shapeshifting.’ Tap the effect, and select the red video button to use it. Select the Barbie, Bratz, Fairy picture from your camera roll. Press record, and let the filter select which one you are.

The trend has certainly proven to be entertaining for those who wanted to find out which of the three they are, and it’s clear that there are a lot more trends left to be made out of the wildly popular shapeshifting filter.