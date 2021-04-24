The most hilarious TikTok memes: main character energy, "she tells my story", more - Dexerto

TikTok is one of the most popular and fastest-growing platforms for young people, so naturally, it has become a hotspot for people who want to be a bit more creative & funny with their memes.

Several memes such as the “two pretty best friends” meme format and the “Da Vinki” meme have gone viral on the app, with users all putting their own personal twists on these and other meme formats.

The world of TikTok can move pretty fast, so here are some of the funniest meme formats you can find on the app right now!

“Everything goes according to plan”

Inspired by a line in the Panic! At the Disco song ‘There’s a Good Reason Why These Tables are Numbered’, this meme gives TikTokers the opportunity to show their more devious side.

In this meme, the TikToker will start by sharing a habit, action aspect of their personality that people have picked up on – user ‘_ashlynhope_’ said that she always laughs when she lies, before revealing their ulterior motive behind it while lip-syncing to the line: “everything goes according to plan.”

For ‘_ashlynhope_’, the fact that her friends noticed she laughs when she lies means that when she actually lies (and doesn’t laugh), they think she’s telling the truth.

“She tells my story”

This TikTok meme is all about giving appreciation to underrated characters on TV or in movies. Lip-syncing to the Hamilton track ‘Who Lives, Who Dies Who Tells Your Story’, the TikToker will show characters, couples or storylines that they think ended too soon.

The twist is that the character is someone nobody expects, with the TikToker at first showing a character viewers think they’re talking about before revealing the true character they’re referring to before lip-syncing the line, “you could have done so much more if you only had time.”

“There was no other way the world had to be fixed”

Anime fans might recognize this impassioned TikTok sound as dialogue from the popular anime ‘Death Note’. The line is taken from the scene where Light Yagami, the main character, is trying to justify why he is murdering so many people (completely normal behavior, obviously).

Taking inspiration from this dialogue, TikTokers are making POVs about why they “killed” people or went back in time to stop a certain thing from happening, saying that they had no choice because “the world had to be fixed”.

For example, user Spence Tuah used the sound to explain why he “killed” people who put milk in their bowl before the cereal.

Main character energy

In this meme, which is usually done to the soundtrack of Lana De Rey’s song “Mariners Apartment Complex”, creators poke fun at something we can all relate to: imagining ourselves as interesting and mysterious “main characters” from cliche coming-of-age movies.

It usually involves scenarios where users are romanticizing themselves doing mundane activities like going to school or the grocery store.

“I remember when I lost my mind”

Lip-syncing the opening lines to Gnarls Barkley’s song “Crazy”, TikTok users recount a time when they did something a little… unhinged in reaction to something their ex did. All in the name of love, right?

The end of the movie

TikTokers love movie tropes, and another popular one circulating at the moment rips into corny high school movies, specifically the end, where they would freeze-frame the main characters to tell viewers about “what happened next” to the characters after graduation.

Some users have made fun of the trope itself, while others have used the trope to describe “what happened next” in their lives – however, in their cases, the reality is often a bit harsher.

For instance, several TikTokers have described how they got into their dream school, before freeze-framing the video to reveal via on-screen text that they dropped out a week later. This sarcastic trend is made funnier with the upbeat and inspirational song, ‘Hopeful’ by Twista.

So, there you have it – the hottest memes and trends on TikTok right now. Which one is your favourite?