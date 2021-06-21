How do paparazzi find TikTokers? Dixie D’Amelio turns the tables on The Hollywood Fix

After years of being at the end of paparazzi cameras, TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio turned the tables by interviewing Fletcher Greene, the paparazzo behind YouTube’s The Hollywood Fix.

Dixie’s twenty-minute interview with Greene was the center of the latest episode of her YouTube series, The Early Late Show with Dixie D’Amelio. The episode premiered on Sunday 20 June.

How do The Hollywood Fix find celebrities?

One thing Dixie asked Fletcher was something he admitted he was “asked a lot”: How is he able to find and track down celebrities? “From seeing the same people over and over again and being intertwined in society you get an idea of where they like to hang out,” he said. He gave the example of Saddle Ranch, a popular LA restaurant frequented by TikTokers.

But it isn’t just intuition that helps him find celebrities. He told Dixie that a lot of fans would message him tipping him off about the locations of celebrities, and, to D’Amelio’s visible shock, admitted that he has a “massive database of license plates” on his phone to help him identify and track celebrities.

Later in the interview, Fletcher took D’Amelio on the road so she could see the process first-hand for herself.

As well as keeping an eye out for iconic celebrity cars like Addison Rae’s (now-blue) Telsa, the photographer circled areas such as rapper Travis Scott’s office, a gym frequented by the likes of Bryce Hall, Vanessa Hudgens, and Adam Lavine, and various other exclusive hotspots like the Forma Pilates centre.

It was there that they found model and fellow influencer Alexis Ren. As Fletcher got to work with his camera crew, Dixie sheepishly said to the camera: “I’m sorry, Alexis.”

In terms of his interview process, Greene said to Dixie that it was paramount for paparazzi to “get the most out of a question” to make sure the answer you get is as juicy — and clickable — as possible. “A good question can be the difference between one dollar and thousands,” he explained.

Who is Fletcher Greene?

As part of D’Amelio’s interview with the papparazo, we found out more about Fletcher, the founder of The Hollywood Fix. The 38-year-old told Dixie that before becoming engrossed with celebrity culture, he used to be a musician until carpal tunnel prevented him from being able to play.

He explained how he fell into becoming a paparazzo almost by chance. As a local in Los Angeles, he explained that he “would run into so many different famous people.” Greene told Dixie that he got his first taste of the celebrity photographer life after coming across Chris Brown’s Lamborghinis in Karrueche Tran’s driveway, who lived down the street from him.

Upon taking pictures of the cars on his phone, he contacted TMZ and got a $1,000 payout. From then on, he got a taste of the photographer life and upgraded to a camera, selling many of his shots to outlets like The Daily Mail.

However, as competition in LA begun to deepen, Fletcher decided to try something different and founded The Hollywood Fix in February 2014. Now known as the hub of the latest influencer news with its videos, it has 1.89 million subscribers.